169 / 365
old habits die hard
whilst the biscuits arrived ready to eat, Diedre is trying to flame them into submission
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
6160
photos
60
followers
22
following
46% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
29th August 2024 11:20am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dragon
,
biscuits
,
shortbread
,
jackier
,
yoftd
,
diedre
Casablanca
ace
😂😂😂
August 29th, 2024
