Previous
180 / 365
isn't that a dragon?
I'm training them well! Walking around Barnard Castle with someone relatively new, when they asked the question.
I'd missed it - my eyes were on the tubes of animals of which I have three and which have, and will, stood/stand me well.in my pursuit of the Chinese zodiac
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
9th September 2024 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragon
,
yoftd
,
no george
