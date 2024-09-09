Previous
isn't that a dragon? by anniesue
isn't that a dragon?

I'm training them well! Walking around Barnard Castle with someone relatively new, when they asked the question.

I'd missed it - my eyes were on the tubes of animals of which I have three and which have, and will, stood/stand me well.in my pursuit of the Chinese zodiac
