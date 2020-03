interesting - well to me anyway!

was in a dilemna what to post - the greenest green, ie the most intense green, or the photo with the most green. I picked out 21 photos which I regarded as green, including one I specifically took for green. Then I sorted the day's folder in Google pics by green. It brought up 13. Some were the same as my selection - but some were added - and some were missed out.

So the question is: 'What is green?' [And, Spanish Inquisition-like - "Who is right?"]