mimicking the day by anniesue
329 / 365

mimicking the day

bands of rain have been passing over (with hail, thunder and lightning) - so haven't been out
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Photo Details

Desi
Awesome walls. We too have had bands of rain - but without the thunder and hail. Just bright happy sunshine and then all of a sudden black clouds and downpours. Heavenly!
June 27th, 2020  
