October 2021 by anniesue
Photo 432

October 2021

It genuinely looks absolutely fine - it leafed well and was full of foliage in June - the only thing to account for its current state is Storm Arwen (26-27 November 2021)
28th October 2021 28th Oct 21

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
