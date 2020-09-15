Previous
Next
outside table by anniesue
278 / 365

outside table

some people were served their "fish and chips", so within a nano second this seagull-eyed bird arrived on the scene
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani
Why is fish and chips in inverted commas?! 🤔 Amazing how quickly gulls arrive
September 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise