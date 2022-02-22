Sign up
340 / 365
two tricky
an afternoon of changeable weather - but until the second happens you don't know how/that you are going to use the first. These came out at quite different sizes, and I've never really been able (to see well enough) to match the join.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
tree
flipped
JackieR
ace
Love it!!!
February 22nd, 2022
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thank you! :-D
February 22nd, 2022
