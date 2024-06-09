Previous
do you remember by anniesue
Photo 525

do you remember

when we used to hold buttercups under our chins to see if we liked butter?

Well, Ranger Res-Q has stuffed his face into this flower to see if it is a suitable birthday greeting!
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise