261 / 365
tea and cake
after shopping -
a calendar month before the big day, I allowed myself to buy one or two seasonal things
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
mug
,
tiger
,
melamine
,
yott
,
smugulent
