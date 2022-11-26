Sign up
I'm a tiger
I'm a ti-i-ger! -
who sang that?
(I am the only person who uses the tag "hand-drawn")
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
tiger
,
yott
,
hand-drawn
,
well that's a surprise!
JackieR
ace
Lulu and probably
November 26th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Just checked, definitely
November 26th, 2022
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Lulu, of course!
and - I wonder if other people spell it differently - or just don't feel the need to point out something quite so obvious! ;-)
November 26th, 2022
Babs
ace
Yes Lulu, I remember it well.
David's sister used to sing this when she was little. She thought Lulu was saying "I'm a tiny girl' though and when l listen to the song now, I can see where she was coming from.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnjVn9BNt0o
November 26th, 2022
