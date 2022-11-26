Previous
Next
I'm a tiger by anniesue
262 / 365

I'm a tiger

I'm a ti-i-ger! -
who sang that?

(I am the only person who uses the tag "hand-drawn")
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Lulu and probably
November 26th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Just checked, definitely
November 26th, 2022  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Lulu, of course!
and - I wonder if other people spell it differently - or just don't feel the need to point out something quite so obvious! ;-)
November 26th, 2022  
Babs ace
Yes Lulu, I remember it well.

David's sister used to sing this when she was little. She thought Lulu was saying "I'm a tiny girl' though and when l listen to the song now, I can see where she was coming from.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnjVn9BNt0o
November 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise