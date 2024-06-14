Wild

Lysh turned up with a piece of kitchen roll bearing the autographs of "Ruff & Ruby" which she said she's going to guard with her life. Then when I was cleaning away all the food waste after we'd eaten (because Lysh never cleans it up herself) I inadvertently threw it in the bin 🙈 so that was a great start to the weekend, and off she went upstairs raging. Fished it back out the bin without issue, but it was the principle 😬 my bad kid 😵



She's decided that this weekends craft project is painting her Mandalorian notebook white; I said can't we just buy a white book and avoid the messy trauma but Bug is adamant she wants to do it herself as a craft project 🫡 she's currently done about 4x layers of white and it's still see through as fuck 🎨🖌️ I've also had to hunt down Wild Child on the rough seas from my pirate ship since Netflix have removed it from their platform so Lysh can watch it! 🏴‍☠️💅🏼



Sat down here watching An Idiot Abroad since Lysh has stormed off to bed 🥴 she showed me that someone had replied to her comment on Tik-Tok saying "omg girl" and was really annoyed about it. I suggested she may be misinterpreting the tone of the message, and that it wasn't necessarily a shitty reply. I'm wrong and I'm "siding with them over your own child" 🙃🤪 night kid! Fuck sake.