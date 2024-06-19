Previous
Had to find a new barbers after my last experience at Mr R, so I've been for a trim at Barnet today which was spot on and reasonably priced 💈✂

Got home a bit later than intended from Tesco after some moron drove their car down the pedestrianised area and crashed into other parked vehicles 🚗🥴

Sorted my shit out and met up with Pete to help him sort through some paperwork 💻📝 listened to some nostalgic music, had a couple beers and a nice takeaway 🍻🍔🍗🍟 It's wild that Zeeshan on JustEat don't allow you to specify what sauce you want on your burger, it's just a Y/N option! 🤨🤯

Been a good night and thankfully for Pete, some valuable progress was made with the task at hand! 🙏✌🏼💙
