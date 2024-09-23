Echo

Christ. Rang Barclays. Spent 8-minutes going through increasingly tedious automated menus where it keeps asking questions I don't have the answers to, or telling me to login to the app when part of the issue is, I can't get into the app. Eventually it gets the hint and advises it will transfer me through to a human. "The wait time to speak to an advisor is currently 55-minutes." Fuck my life. Fine, I'll walk up to the branch in person and speak to a human, fuck me sideways. What a load of malarky.



Productive AF day! 🙌🏼💯 finally got the audit follow-up submitted ✅ HEq config has been progressed ✅ integration bdx pretty much clear ✅ smashed ahead with the big one, the T+/Echo/NetPBX migration ✅ ...but also, fuck these W11 NIC config changes! Microsoft employ a right bunch of mongs who need to STOP FUCKING WITH THE OS! 🤬😂



Been binging Maniac whilst sorting out birthday stuff for Lysh 📺💊🧠 Designed the birthday party invite that she requested 🎨 Finally settled on the bed and mattress combo I intend to get her 🛌🏼 Then been looking on MyWishlist since she has also sent me a further £200 list of items she wants as birthday gifts 🎁🥴



"Hey sis, you orate? Just ringing ask you something quick..."

One Hour Later...

📞😂