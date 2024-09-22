Reindeer

Since Charlie has made plans with friends and resultantly won't be visiting today, I've been sorting through my PC trying to salvage some disk space since my 2TB SSD had only 26GB of free space remaining 😬 been sorting through my old audios, which much like clearing out physical old boxes of clutter, descended into basically me just listening to loads of old music like "wow, forgot all about this!" 😂 so, basically, after 2hrs, I've freed up about 20GB of memory which is fuck all in the grand scheme of things ffs lol 🤦🏼‍♂️



Going go get some munch with Sammie & Tommy at Frankie & Benny's down Fez 🍝🍺 apparently at 5pm today it's closing for good, which has gutted Sammie since it's one of her favourite eateries! 😯🫣



Binged the entirety of Baby Reindeer today 🦌 absolutely mental show with so much more scope than anticipated. Stalking & harrassment are just the tip of the iceberg. Sexual assault, hardcore drug use, rape, exploring gender and sexuality, trans dating, violent assaults, death threats... I honestly expected it to just be "crazy woman won't leave man alone". Nope.



Another chill night on Minecraft while watching Let's Play Easy Mode 🎮