Dough

After not going bed until almost 3am, we crawled out our pits at gone 11am. Lysh announces to me at nearly midday that she was intending to go Barclays to sort out her banking today... 🫡 I look online and see it closes at 13:00, plus the site says only the self-service counter is open on Saturdays? WTF is that about? Told her we'll have to try sort it next weekend because I aren't rushing up there with no guarantees we can even sort it.



In another classic Lysh moment, she announces she needs her beige dress to take back her Mum's today as she wants wear it tonight for a party... it's currently in the washing basket but is non-tumble 😂 guess I'm sticking the heating on and trying to speed dry it on the radiator once it's washed! Ffs! Lysh then spent an hour or so practicing her clown makeup for Halloween as she's decided she wants to go as a female Pennywise 🤡🎈 Whilst she was doing that, I got some laundry and dishes done. I nipped round the garage for ingredients, then we spent an hour making some non-bake Oreo Cookie Dough together 🍪 then Sammie popped around to visit us for a couple hours with Tommy - he does not like sitting still unless he's eating, that's for sure! Loves been flown around in the air though, or bounced on your knee 👩🏼‍🍼 Lysh burned her bagels so I had to eat them whilst she toasted fresh ones 🥯🤦🏼‍♂️ Then both Lysh and Sammie shot off at around 18:00ish whilst I chaperoned them with an umbrella from these damn thunderstorms! ⛈️☔



Sat with my feet up watching the last few episodes of The Gentlemen with a nice Pina Colada Irish Cream 📺🥃