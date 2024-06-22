Unplanned

After today began with Lysh having a meltdown at 9am because Ree messaged her kicking off that she'd left her room a pigsty 😖🤦🏼‍♂️ we've spent the morning relaxing and having a trim 🪒🤫, and we're booked in for Dimensions 🏊🏼 first time in a while at Bug's request and I'd be lying to say I'm not looking forward to it! 😁🥰



Had fun at Dimensions with Bug 🏊🏼🥰 then had to go B&M to buy Bug some new crocs because she's come in a pair that are crucifying her feet as they're too small 🤦🏼‍♂️ and also bought various scran including Orange PRIME for Bug and this random Stranger Things drink of Strawberry & Lychee for me 🤔🤤 now we're at home watching Inside Out feeling done in from the heat, but with the intent of venturing back out later if the Strawberry Moon looks impressive enough to warrant it! 🌕🍓



Lysh flaked and had a 1.5hr nap 😴 now she's back up and showered 🚿 on video chat to Ivy whilst getting ready for heading down park see this moon 🤳🏼🛝



Went and sat down the field by Dimensions watching the twilight fade off the sunset 🌆 was ready give up on seeing the Strawberry Moon until we suddenly spotted it on the way home! 🌕🍓 a rapid diversion down into the park for better visibility with less light pollution! 🤳🏼🛝 and now back home ready for bed at half past midnight! 😴

