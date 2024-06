Finalise

Been a very chilled day with Lysh πŸ˜ͺ she's finished up her white painted notebook (now zebra πŸ¦“ thanks to Sharpee's and Posca's) 😠we've had a Maccies and watched Fist Fight on Prime πŸŸπŸ“Ί she's been mithering about Blue Peris and she's really not liking the thought of it so fingers crossed she goes on okay β›°οΈπŸ€žπŸΌ my anxiety is also in overdrive because I'm rushing around like a headless chicken convinced I'm going to have overlooked packing something or doing something, all whilst knowing I need to get myself off to bed ahead of a very early start in the morning! Even done a Just Run 10k to try and tire me out! β°πŸ§³πŸ›« oh, and to add to the excitement, my sister Sammie is at hospital in labour! 🀰🏼πŸ₯πŸ‘ΆπŸΌ