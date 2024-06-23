Finalise

Been a very chilled day with Lysh 😪 she's finished up her white painted notebook (now zebra 🦓 thanks to Sharpee's and Posca's) 😅 we've had a Maccies and watched Fist Fight on Prime 🍟📺 she's been mithering about Blue Peris and she's really not liking the thought of it so fingers crossed she goes on okay ⛰️🤞🏼 my anxiety is also in overdrive because I'm rushing around like a headless chicken convinced I'm going to have overlooked packing something or doing something, all whilst knowing I need to get myself off to bed ahead of a very early start in the morning! Even done a Just Run 10k to try and tire me out! ⏰🧳🛫 oh, and to add to the excitement, my sister Sammie is at hospital in labour! 🤰🏼🏥👶🏼