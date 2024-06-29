Tommy

Woke up on less than 4hrs sleep cause Bug was being dropped off at 9am 😴💛 and there was no milk in for coffee so that was first up on the agenda! ☕ Lysh took advantage of my guilt about not having her last night like usual, so I bought her pretty much everything she asked for from the shop 😂



She told me all about Blue Peris which she had actually really enjoyed after all the worrying and griping on the run up! 😂💁🏼‍♂️ gave her the holiday souvenirs I'd bought her, including this star sign pendant where you crack open an oyster and retrieve the pearl which then sits inside the pendant 🦪🥰



Spent all afternoon doing holiday washing and had a lovely visit off Sammie & Lance to bring my newborn nephew Tommy over to meet us! 👶 even got to see the c-section photoshoot 🤯



Then me & Bug had a takeaway for tea cause cba make anything whilst running on fumes! 🍟🍗 we spent the evening playing "Beat the Parents" where I lost a fiver after losing... then we played some card games (Klondike Solitaire and Fish) 🃏 and got to bed at a half decent time of around midnight! 😂😴