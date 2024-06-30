Previous
Happy 21st to my youngest sibling Jamie! 🤯 me & Lysh crawled out of bed around 10am after an incredible and overdue sleep! 😌

We vegged the morning away... Lysh was on Roblox and video call with Ava 🤳🎮 then headed up to Bon Pan for lunch with the family to celebrate Jay's birthday 🍽️🍖🍜

Got to see my three nephews Joe, Oak, and Tom all together 🥰 we over ate like usual at that damn place and felt totally food coma'd when I got in 😴😂

After Lysh was picked up, I forced myself to complete a Just Run 10k which was uncomfortable as fuck feeling bloated as shit 😂💩

Then spent the night binging TV on the sofa enjoying the first proper solitude in over a week 📺😌
Ben

@anothab
