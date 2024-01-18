Previous
City Life by aq21
City Life

Huge block of units with triple exposure. Trying to capture the frenetic pace of City life.
AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Wylie ace
Very clever. Love it.
