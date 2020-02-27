Sign up
Photo 653
A sign in a pub
I took Ethel for a bar meal (curry) yesterday,this sign was on the wall,I wonder if the children take notice of it.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments: 1
1
Album
sugar loaf mountain
Camera
SM-J330FN
Taken
26th February 2020 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
February 27th, 2020
