30Th Wedding Anniversary by arthurclark
Photo 764

30Th Wedding Anniversary

Yesterday was our Son and Daughter in laws wedding anniversary,they had a small family get together with granddaughters and both grandparents.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Casablanca ace
What a beautiful cake! Belated happy anniversary to them.
August 5th, 2020  
Peter Day ace
and my birthday
August 5th, 2020  
