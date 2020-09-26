Previous
Lemon drizzle cake by arthurclark
Photo 791

Lemon drizzle cake

Mrs C.made this cake this morning,but was interrupted a few times with phone calls as today is our 61st anniversary.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

arthur clark

I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Liz Milne ace
Happy Anniversary! The cake looks delicious!
September 26th, 2020  
