Photo 791
Lemon drizzle cake
Mrs C.made this cake this morning,but was interrupted a few times with phone calls as today is our 61st anniversary.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Liz Milne
ace
Happy Anniversary! The cake looks delicious!
September 26th, 2020
