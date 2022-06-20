Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 944
My great granddaughter
Jemimia is her name, she will be 1Yr old Sept 8th, at the moment she is teething and not very well..
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
1
1
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
947
photos
12
followers
5
following
259% complete
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
947
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
sugar loaf mountain
Camera
SM-A217F
Taken
20th June 2022 7:48pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Casablanca
ace
Aww, she will be bright as a button again once the discomfort of those teeth pushing through passes. Bless her! Lovely photo
August 21st, 2022
