My great granddaughter by arthurclark
My great granddaughter

Jemimia is her name, she will be 1Yr old Sept 8th, at the moment she is teething and not very well..
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

arthur clark

I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Casablanca ace
Aww, she will be bright as a button again once the discomfort of those teeth pushing through passes. Bless her! Lovely photo
August 21st, 2022  
