Information on Roman Caerwent by arthurclark
Photo 946

Information on Roman Caerwent

I went to the Coach and horses pub for a light lunch and to get used to being with a lot of people.I had never really taken notice of the Roman wall until today so I had a wonder around a came across this information plaque on the old wall.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
