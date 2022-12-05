Sign up
Photo 979
Cactus
This cactus is blooming ready for Christmas,.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
1
0
arthur clark
@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
979
photos
11
followers
3
following
268% complete
972
973
974
975
976
977
978
979
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
sugar loaf mountain
Camera
SM-A217F
Taken
5th December 2022 1:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Casablanca
ace
Wow, that is beautiful!
December 5th, 2022
