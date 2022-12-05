Previous
Cactus by arthurclark
Photo 979

Cactus

This cactus is blooming ready for Christmas,.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

arthur clark

@arthurclark
I am 82 years old,have been married to my wife ethel for 58 years,we moved from a little village called mathern to the outskirts of...
Casablanca ace
Wow, that is beautiful!
December 5th, 2022  
