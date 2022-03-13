Previous
100 Day Challenge continues
160 / 365

100 Day Challenge continues

These are a few of my recent efforts for the 100 day challenge I mentioned before.

Top left is a quote from the drama "Call the Midwife" and I found it really helpful.

Bottom left is based on a stock online photo I found on a site discussing depression.

Top right is based on one of my photos of a sunset in Poole Harbour.

Centre right is a copy of a B&W photo I took of a girl paddleboarding in Poole Harbour. Particularly chuffed with how that came out. Used tracing paper to get the outline from the photo on my iPad before painting it.

Bottom right I painted this morning as a copy of a photo my son took on the trek from Lukla to Everest Base Camp, one of those terrifying "Indiana Jones" bridges over a ravine, covered in coloured prayer flags.

