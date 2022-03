Still a long way to go

When I started this project I didn’t know how difficult it was going to be. I had to reconstruct his right hand because his pinky wasn’t sticking out but looked broken. The bandages were another hurdle, to dark, to light……it took a while before my teacher was satisfied with this. It was very satisfying to get the OK to start using colour, although those have their own problems.

I just wanted to show you that I ‘m still an active member of the Artsygang.