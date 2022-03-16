Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
166 / 365
Penny Farthing
The limits of my artistry these days!!!
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
324
photos
35
followers
10
following
45% complete
View this month »
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
16th March 2022 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrart
,
minimal-27
Susan Wakely
ace
A great fun idea who ever you are!
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
just worked it out.
March 16th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
oooopppppsss!! T'was I!!!
March 16th, 2022
katy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Very creative and artistic. More than I have accomplished in quite some time!
March 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close