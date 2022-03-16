Previous
Next
Penny Farthing by artsygang
166 / 365

Penny Farthing

The limits of my artistry these days!!! @30pics4jackiesdiamond
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great fun idea who ever you are! @30pics4jackiesdiamond just worked it out.
March 16th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@wakelys oooopppppsss!! T'was I!!!
March 16th, 2022  
katy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Very creative and artistic. More than I have accomplished in quite some time!
March 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise