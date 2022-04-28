Previous
Next
Think Wisteria Needs Feeding and Watering by artsygang
192 / 365

Think Wisteria Needs Feeding and Watering

Third tutorial in a day......am quite shattered!
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

🖌ArtsyGang ace
@wakelys @monikozi @grammyn @salza @serendypyty @theredcamera @summerfield @casablanca @jacqbb

My version looks like I used my pencils!! But it is watercolour paints - perhaps finally I'm diluting more successfully?

Jackie
April 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise