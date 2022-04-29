Previous
Better Late Than Never? by artsygang
195 / 365

I painted this some time ago and forgot about it until now. Painting is not as high on my list as some of you. I was less than pleased with how the wisteria turned out but it is passable.
@grammyn
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
katy ace
I need more practice!
September 25th, 2022  
