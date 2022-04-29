Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
195 / 365
Better Late Than Never?
I painted this some time ago and forgot about it until now. Painting is not as high on my list as some of you. I was less than pleased with how the wisteria turned out but it is passable.
@grammyn
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
433
photos
44
followers
10
following
65% complete
View this month »
232
233
234
235
236
237
239
240
Latest from all albums
233
234
235
236
237
185
239
240
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
24th September 2022 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
I need more practice!
September 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close