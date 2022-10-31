Previous
Botticelli's and My Madonnas by artsygang
244 / 365

Botticelli's and My Madonnas

Art club tonight, copy a masterpiece. Seemed a shame to spoil it with paint!!

Sketchy artist Jackie

31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Susan Wakely ace
My goodness, so clever.
October 31st, 2022  
summerfield ace
well done. aces!

that's beyond my paygrade.
October 31st, 2022  
