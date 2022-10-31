Sign up
244 / 365
Botticelli's and My Madonnas
Art club tonight, copy a masterpiece. Seemed a shame to spoil it with paint!!
Sketchy artist Jackie
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
3
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
437
photos
44
followers
10
following
66% complete
236
237
239
240
241
242
243
244
237
185
239
240
241
242
243
244
Tags
jrart
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@theredcamera
@salza
October 31st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
My goodness, so clever.
October 31st, 2022
summerfield
ace
well done. aces!
that's beyond my paygrade.
October 31st, 2022
