Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
245 / 365
Art Box
Here is one of my first entries to my illustrated journal. Trying to get the inspirational juices flowing!
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
438
photos
44
followers
10
following
67% complete
View this month »
237
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
Latest from all albums
185
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
1st November 2022 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
This is mine, Ellen, my watermark is too dark......
Anyhow, I'm posting my illustrated journal to use you all as my incentive to make entries on a regular basis. All the talent here is very inspirational, and I am so glad to be part of this group!
November 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Anyhow, I'm posting my illustrated journal to use you all as my incentive to make entries on a regular basis. All the talent here is very inspirational, and I am so glad to be part of this group!