Art Box by artsygang
Art Box

Here is one of my first entries to my illustrated journal. Trying to get the inspirational juices flowing!
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
This is mine, Ellen, my watermark is too dark......
Anyhow, I'm posting my illustrated journal to use you all as my incentive to make entries on a regular basis. All the talent here is very inspirational, and I am so glad to be part of this group!
November 1st, 2022  
