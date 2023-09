Day 6: Puppy

Painted days 6 and 7 today because yesterday was a manic very hot day of preparing the house for a viewer, who was then a no show! But on the plus side, I am clean and tidy for the viewer who is booked to see it tomorrow.



I have no idea where to start with animals, so I found a pencil drawing online and traced the outline and attempted to paint from that. Not too bad considering!



Casablanca xx