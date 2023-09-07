Day 7: Jackpot

Note to self....don't draw circles freehand LOL!



But this is an impression of my roulette chip that I used when I played the tables in the casino at Monte Carlo back in February 2000. I read a leaflet on how to play and bluffed it for fun! We had the equivalent of £5 sterling in our left pockets and gambled until we had spent it each night, putting any winnings in the right pocket and never ever mixing them.



This little 20 franc chip was the last one that night and it netted me £200. I said to my husband "why is the croupier saying merci madame to me?" He said "because he wants you to give him a tip because you won." I just smiled and carried my stack of little red chips to the desk and cashed them in. Came home and started a savings account for the baby I was carrying. Lost that baby sadly but kept saving and used it for the one I had who lived, now The Young Fella. So this chip is a poignant but fun memory and I still have it all these years on.