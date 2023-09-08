Previous
Day 8: Gecko by artsygang
Day 8: Gecko

Decided drawing a real one was too hard with all those scales LOL, so I went for a stylised more Dreamtime-ish image. Gecko shape anyway!

8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

