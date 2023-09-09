Sign up
Previous
327 / 365
Day 9: Lamb
This was a toughie but I copied an image I found online, though changed the colours a bit. Quite like the way the eyes came out. Neat Payne's Grey and White Gouache.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
569
photos
44
followers
10
following
89% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th September 2023 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
casa-art
Casablanca
ace
Sorry, forgot this bit! Me, of course, who painted this!
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
September 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
You have created such a cute expression.
September 9th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Such a cute little lamb
September 9th, 2023
@jacqbb @summerfield @wakelys @casablanca @monikozi @serendypyty @30pics4jackiesdiamond @theredcamera @salza