Day 9: Lamb by artsygang
Day 9: Lamb

This was a toughie but I copied an image I found online, though changed the colours a bit. Quite like the way the eyes came out. Neat Payne's Grey and White Gouache.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

🖌ArtsyGang

@artsygang
Casablanca ace
Sorry, forgot this bit! Me, of course, who painted this!

@jacqbb @summerfield @wakelys @casablanca @monikozi @serendypyty @30pics4jackiesdiamond @theredcamera @salza
September 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
You have created such a cute expression.
September 9th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Such a cute little lamb
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
