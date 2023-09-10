Previous
Day 10: Goldfinch by artsygang
Day 10: Goldfinch

Slightly late with yesterday's as I ended up going out all afternoon. A copy of a photo I found online as I had no idea what a goldfinch looked like LOL. Now need to do day 11.....

10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Julie Duncan ace
Lovely!
September 11th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
This is awesome!
September 11th, 2023  
