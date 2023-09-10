Sign up
328 / 365
Day 10: Goldfinch
Slightly late with yesterday's as I ended up going out all afternoon. A copy of a photo I found online as I had no idea what a goldfinch looked like LOL. Now need to do day 11.....
Casablanca
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
3
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
570
photos
44
followers
10
following
89% complete
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
September 11th, 2023
Julie Duncan
ace
Lovely!
September 11th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
This is awesome!
September 11th, 2023
