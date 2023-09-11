Previous
Day 11: letter by artsygang
329 / 365

Day 11: letter

Today was a nightmare! I tried several different ideas, all ended up in the bin. This is my last attempt and doing something for the theme. 'Twill have to do! It tells me that I am doing okay at copying ideas but doing original things just isn't something I can manage yet. Maybe in time.

Casablanca
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
oh, my goodness. of course this is a fabulous interpretation. i am one with you -- i can copy well, but if i paint or draw something that is in my head, you'd think my head contains only junky stuff. you are doing well, kiddo. aces!

sorry but i have another painting project that's consuming my time, otherwise i'd be posting, too. but i just might find a way to do something that might incorporate some of the prompts like i did last month.

chin up, you're doing well.
September 11th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@summerfield Ahhh it is so good to know I am not alone in struggling with this! All the best with your project too 🥰
September 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise