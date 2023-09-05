Sign up
Previous
323 / 365
Day 5: banana split
Had to google what one of those was LOL
Only had a quick 20 mins to paint before running to the dentist, so it is a speedy job but at least I got something down on the theme.
Casablanca x
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
2
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
565
photos
44
followers
10
following
88% complete
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
318
202
319
33
320
321
322
323
casa-art
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
September 5th, 2023
summerfield
ace
now i want banana split. aces!
September 5th, 2023
