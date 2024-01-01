Au revoir Holidays by aurelieb
Au revoir Holidays

This was taken during the clearing of the Christmas tree and decorations, as we are back to work/school tomorrow.
I took in it black and white because it's always a bit sad to pack up the holiday season.
1st January 2024

Aurelie

@aurelieb
