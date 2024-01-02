Previous
resolution by aurelieb
2 / 365

resolution

One of my plan/resolution for 2024 is to read more. These books are my first choices. Hopefully, I will be able to keep it up!
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Aurelie

@aurelieb
I am a middle aged French expat living in the US. I am trying this project for the third time. I really enjoy photography, but I...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise