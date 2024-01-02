Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
2 / 365
resolution
One of my plan/resolution for 2024 is to read more. These books are my first choices. Hopefully, I will be able to keep it up!
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Aurelie
@aurelieb
I am a middle aged French expat living in the US. I am trying this project for the third time. I really enjoy photography, but I...
2
photos
0
followers
3
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
2nd January 2024 11:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
reading
,
books
,
plans
,
jan24words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close