Photo 1344
All-American Meal
Hamburger, fries and a Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate porter. Trust me it was delicious.
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
