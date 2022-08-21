Previous
Crabgrass customer by berelaxed
Crabgrass customer

There is nothing green left on our lawn in the drought except crabgrass. This bunny was delighted with it and munched many blades.

We had a nice gentle walk with friends on a trail in Bourne, not far from the bridges to Cape Cod. It was very warm today, but cooler in the woods. I used a Nordic hiking stick, but walked easily. If someone told me I would be doing these things with ease 2 and 3 months after a hip replacement I would never have believed them. I'm very careful and don't overdo, but I'm amazed at what I can do. No muscles were cut with the anterior surgery, so the recovery is easier. It will take a year to fully heal, but the surgery is a success. Now, if I just had a better back and knees...


This day came in hot, dry and sunny.
Betsey

