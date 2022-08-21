Crabgrass customer

There is nothing green left on our lawn in the drought except crabgrass. This bunny was delighted with it and munched many blades.



We had a nice gentle walk with friends on a trail in Bourne, not far from the bridges to Cape Cod. It was very warm today, but cooler in the woods. I used a Nordic hiking stick, but walked easily. If someone told me I would be doing these things with ease 2 and 3 months after a hip replacement I would never have believed them. I'm very careful and don't overdo, but I'm amazed at what I can do. No muscles were cut with the anterior surgery, so the recovery is easier. It will take a year to fully heal, but the surgery is a success. Now, if I just had a better back and knees...





For the Record,

This day came in hot, dry and sunny.