Winging in the Rain

A photo taken through a window during torrential rain. Not the best, but you can see how welcome this downpour was to birds, (beasts and fish), not to mention humans. This red-shoed Mourning Dove opened both wings, one at a time, to the glorious drops, just winging in the rain for a very long time.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy and soon began raining, wild, wet, glorious rain.



