Photo 2730
Merry in the Morning
This is her aloof look after waking up humans just to wake them up. Meowing in an ear, giving a spontaneous hairdo, tail fanfare in the worst position possible and on and on. Cats.
For the Record,
This day came in very hot , ugh.
All hands begging for PEACE
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2730
photos
99
followers
42
following
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
Views
8
Album
365
Tags
merry
