Merry in the Morning by berelaxed
Merry in the Morning

This is her aloof look after waking up humans just to wake them up. Meowing in an ear, giving a spontaneous hairdo, tail fanfare in the worst position possible and on and on. Cats.

For the Record,
This day came in very hot , ugh.

20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
