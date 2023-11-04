Sign up
Previous
Photo 3171
A Leaf in wolves Clothing
"Be like a tree, and let the dead leaves drop." —Rumi
The pointy black oak leaf in the photo looks very menacing to me! The little rounded white oak leaves best blow away!
For the Record,
This day came in warmer with a milky sky. We'll "Fall Back" to Standard time at 2AM tomorrow.
All hands begging for Peace
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
