A Leaf in wolves Clothing by berelaxed
Photo 3171

A Leaf in wolves Clothing

"Be like a tree, and let the dead leaves drop." —Rumi

The pointy black oak leaf in the photo looks very menacing to me! The little rounded white oak leaves best blow away!


For the Record,
This day came in warmer with a milky sky. We'll "Fall Back" to Standard time at 2AM tomorrow.

4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
