Ending on a Bed of Red

“How beautiful the leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days.” – John Burroughs





Fallen leaves can become little paintings on the ground. I love seeing them this way, falling haphazardly and becoming works of art.





For the Record,

This day came in cold with brilliant sun. I spent the day at my easel, but enjoyed the little art exhibition on our lawn this afternoon.





All hands begging for PEACE