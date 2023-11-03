Sign up
Previous
Photo 3170
Ending on a Bed of Red
“How beautiful the leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days.” – John Burroughs
Fallen leaves can become little paintings on the ground. I love seeing them this way, falling haphazardly and becoming works of art.
For the Record,
This day came in cold with brilliant sun. I spent the day at my easel, but enjoyed the little art exhibition on our lawn this afternoon.
All hands begging for PEACE
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
fallenleaves
Dawn
ace
Lovely depth of red
November 3rd, 2023
