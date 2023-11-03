Previous
Ending on a Bed of Red by berelaxed
Ending on a Bed of Red

“How beautiful the leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days.” – John Burroughs


Fallen leaves can become little paintings on the ground. I love seeing them this way, falling haphazardly and becoming works of art.


For the Record,
This day came in cold with brilliant sun. I spent the day at my easel, but enjoyed the little art exhibition on our lawn this afternoon.


