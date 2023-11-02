Autumn Heart

Nothing in the world is so strong as a kind heart.

— Frances Hodgson Burnett





My heart is a bit tattered from the troubles of this warring world. Yet, I believe that the smallest acts of kindness can make a huge difference. The author of this quote wrote a favorite book of my childhood, The Secret Garden, read to me by my beloved grandmother, Nora.



Our redbud tree, a wedding gift from my painting mates, has so many colors of hanging hearts through three seasons. Soon it release them all to become shelters beneath the bare branches for tiny insects through the long New England Winter.



It seems strange not to rack my brain today to compose a silly poem

today after last month.



For the Record,

This day came in cold with a light frost on the still brilliant, greenlawn. It has remained chilly all day.



All hands begging for peace.