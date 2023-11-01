Sign up
Photo 3168
Finally !
Finally !
november
comes
in with just
one
rhyming post
so raven can
boast
she caught
a rattie and
enjoyed it on
toast !
For the Record,
This day came in as a cold and rainy first of November day, All Hallows' Day.
All hands begging for Peace
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
Dawn
ace
Love her tongue
November 1st, 2023
